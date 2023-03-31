Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,268 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

