Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 86,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,614,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

NYSE TMO opened at $562.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $562.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

