Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at $25,834,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 722.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

SCCO stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.20. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

