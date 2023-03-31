Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,309,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.53. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.