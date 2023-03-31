Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $108,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $241.91 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.72.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

