Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.1% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $405.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.08 and its 200-day moving average is $392.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

