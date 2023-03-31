DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,054 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $5,432,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Chewy by 253.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Chewy by 480.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Chewy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Chewy Stock Performance

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,020.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,727. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHWY opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

