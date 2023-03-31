UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. UniFirst updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.02-$5.37 EPS.

UniFirst Trading Up 0.3 %

UniFirst stock opened at $173.53 on Friday. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $205.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.91.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UniFirst by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after purchasing an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,552,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,573,000 after purchasing an additional 61,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in UniFirst by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

