Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 19,413 Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,413 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIK. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CIK stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.08.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
