Aspiriant LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

VSGX stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

