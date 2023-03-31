Aspiriant LLC Acquires 23,060 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 126.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,060 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.