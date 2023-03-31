Aspiriant LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

