Aspiriant LLC Decreases Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FROG. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after buying an additional 828,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,035,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,477,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,083,624.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,035,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,477,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,083,624.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,286,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,839,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,554 shares of company stock worth $5,272,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

FROG stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

