Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 177,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 389,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 61,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VGM opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

