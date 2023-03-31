Aspiriant LLC Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $491.48 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $494.56 and its 200 day moving average is $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $217.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.