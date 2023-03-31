General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $226.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.54. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.