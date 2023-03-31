General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.
General Dynamics Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
