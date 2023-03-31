Aspiriant LLC Sells 915 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 187,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $89.32 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $103.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.11 and a 200 day moving average of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

