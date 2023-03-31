Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in MetLife by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in MetLife by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $57.05 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.