Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 38,999 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 590.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $71.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.