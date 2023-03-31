Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $12.57 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.9% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $285.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.