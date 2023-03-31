Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $285.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HD. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

