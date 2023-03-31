Bowman & Co S.C. Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bowman & Co S.C. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 65.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Chevron stock opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

