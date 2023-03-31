V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 52.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.