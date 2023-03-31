Capasso Planning Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.40. The company has a market capitalization of $309.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

