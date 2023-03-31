Golden Green Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Golden Green Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 77.1% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

NYSE:CVX opened at $162.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

