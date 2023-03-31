Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 373 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $661.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $679.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $788.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.62.

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

