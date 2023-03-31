Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 47 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $285.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

