Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 18,895 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,895 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Semtech worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Semtech by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Semtech Trading Down 21.4 %

About Semtech

SMTC opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $73.48.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.