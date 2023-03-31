Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,406.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,450.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,398.47. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $4,165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,096 shares of company stock worth $99,925,509. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

