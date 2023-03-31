Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $162.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

