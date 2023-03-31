LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 120 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,865 shares of company stock worth $7,140,167 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

