Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $19,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $655,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 453.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $105.06 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $133.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.33.

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.