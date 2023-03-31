Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 13,718 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

CIK stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.