Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.4 %

OC opened at $93.28 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.00.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 16.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

