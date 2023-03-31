Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 111,614 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,614 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of AGCO worth $19,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,580,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

AGCO stock opened at $133.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.65. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $149.90.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

