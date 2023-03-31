Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 142,905 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142,905 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of EMCOR Group worth $20,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $160.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $169.88.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.