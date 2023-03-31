Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 568,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $18,183,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of DENTSPLY SIRONA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

