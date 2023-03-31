Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 32,500 Shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 1,094.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $364,000.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Stock Performance

CRPT stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $15.78.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

