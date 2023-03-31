WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.2% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,399 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $227.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

