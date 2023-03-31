Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires New Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 861.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 116,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 101.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 36,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $630,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 249,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

