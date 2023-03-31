Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 22,922 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,922 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of IDEX worth $23,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in IDEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of IEX opened at $226.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.21.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.
