Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,664 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ITW opened at $239.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.92.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
