Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Invests $277,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 127,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,443 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.