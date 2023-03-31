Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 86,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 29,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

