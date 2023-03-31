Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Takes $197,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $168,000.

BSCQ opened at $19.06 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

