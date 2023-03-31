Cambridge Advisors Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $860,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,774,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 543,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.93.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

