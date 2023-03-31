Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $403.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.79.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

