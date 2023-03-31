4,153 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Purchased by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Campbell Soup by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CPB opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.