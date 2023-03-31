Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $300.63 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.62 and a 200-day moving average of $311.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

