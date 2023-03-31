Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Takes $217,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $164.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

